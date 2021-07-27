-
Police say Cincinnati has had nine domestic violence homicides so far this year – more than the last two years combined. That includes 31-year-old…
-
Domestic violence cases in Cincinnati increased sharply under the pandemic. 2020 was the deadliest year for domestic violence homicides in the city in 20…
-
Last year was the deadliest for domestic violence homicides in Cincinnati in 20 years. A local group who helps women says at least 16 women were killed,…
-
The COVID-19 pandemic has brought to the world more than just a health crisis. There is a significant economic toll and other issues at play. One is an…
-
Women Helping Women CEO Kristin Shrimplin told corporate and community leaders Thursday the number of Tri-State gender-based violence incidents is…
-
Citing a growing number of reported gender-based violence cases in Greater Cincinnati, Women Helping Women President and CEO Kristin Smith Shrimplin says…
-
The first day of class for many local college students begins in late August. While students and parents are buying books and dorm supplies, there's one…
-
The Bureau of Justice Statistics' recent National Crime Victimization Survey estimates that people in the U.S. experienced more than 320,000 incidents of…
-
Hamilton County became the first in Ohio to launch a new technology-based warning system to help protect victims of domestic violence.County Clerk Aftab…
-
Hamilton County is experiencing a spike in sexual assault calls and a rash of domestic violence incidents that resulted in three deaths in October. Seven…