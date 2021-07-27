-
Middletown's old WPFB studios – abandoned since WNKU-FM's purchase almost 10 years ago – finally is being sold by Northern Kentucky University.NKU is…
Middletown's FM 105.9 – the "Country Rebel" when bought by Northern Kentucky University in 2011 – returns to its country roots today as "Southwest Ohio's…
Before beloved WNKU-FM vanishes into thin air at 6 p.m. Thursday Sept. 28, here's another installment of remembrances from loyal listeners and former…
The end is near: WNKU announced Thursday that it will cease broadcasting at 6 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 28, on Middletown's WNKN-FM (105.9), the university's…
Update 8/17/17 at 8:40 p.m.: Northern Kentucky University issued a press release Thursday evening stating WNKU's programming on 89.7 FM will end Friday…
WNKU-FM's unique adult album alternative format will be replaced by religious programming later this year after the Northern Kentucky University Board of…
Sean O'Mealy has resigned as WNKU-FM general manager effective Oct. 7, after 19 months on the job.He leaves four months after Northern Kentucky University…
Northern Kentucky University has given Tucson-based Kalil & Co., one of the nation's biggest media brokers, a one-year contract to explore selling the…
Northern Kentucky University is selling Middletown's WPFB-AM (910) to Sacred Heart Radio, the Catholic station broadcasting on WNOP-AM (740).The…
Northern Kentucky University President Geoffrey Mearns says he will "explore the possibility of a sale of WNKU-FM and its assets" in light of "the very…