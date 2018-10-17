Related Program: 
Jazz with OT

2019 Jazz Cruise With Jeff Hamilton & Bill Cunliffe

By 1 hour ago

A fantastic opportunity for jazz fans to spend time with some of their favorite jazz musicians.  The Jazz Cruise runs from January 19-26, 2019 starting at Ft. Lauderdale with stops in St. Croix, San Juan, and Labadee.

Tags: 
The Jazz Cruise
Jeff Hamilton

