2019 Jazz Cruise With Jeff Hamilton & Bill Cunliffe

A fantastic opportunity for jazz fans to spend time with some of their favorite jazz musicians. The Jazz Cruise runs from January 19-26, 2019 starting at Ft. Lauderdale with stops in St. Croix, San Juan, and Labadee.
Musicians came into the studio that day to honor legendary drummer John Von Ohlen who has played with many jazz greats including Stan Kenton, Woody Herman, Cal Collins, Rosemary Clooney, Tony Bennett, and Perry Como. He's also recorded albums with many other greats like Carmen McRae, Keith Jarrett, Kenny Poole, John Clayton, Mel Torme & the Marty Paich Orchestra, and Benny Carter. John Von Ohlen was inducted into the CEA 2005 Hall of Fame.