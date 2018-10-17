Related Program: 
Books By The Banks Returns

By Dan Hurley 1 hour ago
    The 12th annual Books by the Banks is October 20 from 10am to 4pm at the Duke Energy Convention Center.
The 12th annual Books by the Banks Cincinnati Regional Book Festival features more than 150 authors and literary themed activities for all ages. This year's event includes bestselling authors Wil Haygood of Tigerland, Nick Bruel of Bad Kitty, Thayne Maynard of Saving Fiona and Alice McDermott of Ninth Hour.

In addition to the Author Pavilion, where visitors can buy books and have them signed by the authors, there are plenty of activities. The Kids' Corner features storytimes and children's performers. There is also a Writing & Getting Published series with panel discussions and workshops to help hone the craft of writing.

Joining Cincinnati Edition to discuss Books by the Banks are Public Library of Cincinnati and Hamilton County Digital Development Team Leader Sandy Bolek; and Joseph-Beth Booksellers Publisher Relations Manager Michael Link.

Tune in to Cincinnati Edition October 17 starting at 1 p.m. to hear this segment. 

books
Books By The Banks
