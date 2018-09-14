Related Program: 
Crazy Twain

  • House musician Jonathan Coulton leads a parody game on Ask Me Another at the Pageant in St. Louis, Missouri.
In this music parody, lyrics to Ozzy Osbourne's "Crazy Train" are changed to be about Missouri-native Mark Twain.

Heard on Matt And Kim: How To Go Outside And Not Die.

