Related Program: Ask Me Another Crazy Twain By editor • 2 hours ago Related Program: Ask Me Another TweetShareGoogle+Email House musician Jonathan Coulton leads a parody game on Ask Me Another at the Pageant in St. Louis, Missouri. Mike Katzif / NPR Listen Listening... / In this music parody, lyrics to Ozzy Osbourne's "Crazy Train" are changed to be about Missouri-native Mark Twain. Heard on Matt And Kim: How To Go Outside And Not Die.Copyright 2018 NPR. To see more, visit http://www.npr.org/. TweetShareGoogle+EmailView the discussion thread.