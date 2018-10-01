Gene Bertoncini, Greg Abate, The Mavericks & More

Elaine Diehl w/this week's "Music Notes"!

This week's musical events include an American Roots series concert by Ray Wylie Hubbard, jazz saxophonist Greg Abate at The Greenwich, and a cd release party with Dan Karlsberg at Caffe Vivace.

Ray Wylie Hubbard will be on Memorial Hall's stage with Arlo McKinley Thursday, October 4th. Greg Abate will be performing with a local all-star band at The Greenwich Saturday night, October 6th. And, jazz pianist Dan Karlsberg will have a cd release party at Caffe Vivace Sunday afternoon, October 7th, from 2:30-5:30pm.

Dan Karlsberg dropped by WVXU's studio Monday, October 1st, to talk with Ron Esposito about his new cd, "Tales from the Winter Solstice," and the players on it. This interview will be posted to Local Exposure this week.

1. Trashgrass Troubadours - Stanley's Pub - 10/2

2. Lynne Scott - Caffe Vivace - 10/2 & Sorrento's - 8794 Reading Road - 10/4

3. Rhythm Brew Art & Music Fest - Newport's Wooden Cask - 10/5-7

4. Andy Brown Organ Quartet - Caffe Vivace - 10/6

5. Kentucky Wool Festival - Falmouth, Kentucky - 10/5-7 - Ma Crow & the Lady Slippers will be on stage Friday, October 5th, at 1pm and again at 5pm.

6. Rob Dixon & Triology - Liberty Jazz Lab - Liberty Exhibition Hall - Northside - 10/7

8. An Evening with Gillian Welch - Taft Theatre - 10/8

9. Donna the Buffalo - Dance in the Street album - Ludlow Garage gig - 11/17

10. The Beatles - White Album box set reissue - 11/9

11. Marty Balin, who co-founded Jefferson Airplane, passed away last week. Jorma Kaukonen's thoughts in Rolling Stone.

12. The Blues with Lee Hay on WVXU this Saturday, 10/6 at 11pm, will feature music of Chicago bluesman Otis Rush who passed away over the weekend.