Jerry Lundergan Hires High-Powered Washington Attorney in Campaign Finance Case

By 1 minute ago
Originally published on September 25, 2018 1:17 pm

The father of Kentucky Secretary of State Alison Lundergan Grimes has hired a Washington-DC attorney to represent him in a federal case alleging he violated campaign laws during his daughter’s 2014 U.S. Senate run. 

Spectrum News’ Pure Politics first reported that Jerry Lundergan has retained Marc Elias, a high-profile political attorney who served as legal advisor to Hillary Clinton’s 2016 presidential bid.  He has also represented the Democratic National Committee and the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee. 

Elias is well-known for hiring the Washington firm Fusion GPS which conducted research that led to a dossier containing allegations then-candidate Donald Trump colluded with Russian during the 2016 presidential campaign. 

Elias will serve as Lundergan’s co-counsel alongside Frankfort attorney J. Guthrie True.

Jerry Lundergan
Alison Lundergan Grimes

