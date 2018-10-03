Related Program: 
Cincinnati Edition

A Look At Jewish Masculinity, From Ancient Times To #MeToo

By Dan Hurley 1 hour ago
  • jewish masculinity
    The UC Lichter Lecture Series will present three discussions on the evolving concept of Jewish masculinity.
    Courtesy of The University of Cincinnati

Traditional gender categorizations are deeply embedded in Jewish culture and Jewish conceptions of masculinity have made a profound impact on wider culture.

This year’s Lichter Lecture series, presented by the Department of Judaic Studies at the University of Cincinnati, will examine Jewish masculinity from antiquity to today's #MeToo moment.

Joining Cincinnati Edition to discuss the evolving concepts of Jewish masculinity are Associate Professor in Religious Studies and the Borns Jewish Studies Program at Indiana University, Sarah Imhoff, Ph.D.; University of Cincinnati Department of Sociology Professor and Director of the Kunz Center for Social Research, Erynn Masi de Casanova, Ph.D.; and UC Assistant Professor of Judaic Studies and Co-director on the Lichter Lecture Series, Craig Perry.

At 7 p.m. Thursday October 4, Dr. Sarah Imhoff will give the first presentation in this year's Jacob and Jennie L. Lichter Lecture Series in Judaic Studies, "Are Jewish Men Manly? A Story of American Masculinity." The other lectures in the series take place October 25 and November 11.

Tune in to Cincinnati Edition Oct. 3 starting at 1 p.m. to hear this segment. 

Tags: 
religion
Judaism
education
Cincinnati Edition

Related Content

Exploring Issues in Education

By 91.7 WVXU Jul 19, 2018

Thursdays in September and October at 7:00 pm:
From APMReports, WVXU presents four weeks of documentaries that delve into issues facing the nation's educational system.

September 6 - Changing Class: Are Colleges Helping Americans Move Up?

Former ECOT Teachers Get Back To ‘Traditional’ Schooling

By Sep 27, 2018

This is the second of a two-part story on the aftermath of ECOT's closure. Read part one here.

Beth Day, assistant principal of Washington High School, watches as students change classes in the main hallway. It’s a far cry from her nine years at the digital school ECOT.

State Auditor Wants To Help Colleges With Crime Reports

By Oct 1, 2018

Universities throughout Ohio are reporting crime statistics on their campuses as part of the Clery Act – a law that requires colleges that receive federal funding to make known crime statistics for the past three years. But State Auditor Dave Yost says he thinks the process for doing this needs to be improved. 