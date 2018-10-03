A Look At Jewish Masculinity, From Ancient Times To #MeToo

Traditional gender categorizations are deeply embedded in Jewish culture and Jewish conceptions of masculinity have made a profound impact on wider culture.

This year’s Lichter Lecture series, presented by the Department of Judaic Studies at the University of Cincinnati, will examine Jewish masculinity from antiquity to today's #MeToo moment.

Joining Cincinnati Edition to discuss the evolving concepts of Jewish masculinity are Associate Professor in Religious Studies and the Borns Jewish Studies Program at Indiana University, Sarah Imhoff, Ph.D.; University of Cincinnati Department of Sociology Professor and Director of the Kunz Center for Social Research, Erynn Masi de Casanova, Ph.D.; and UC Assistant Professor of Judaic Studies and Co-director on the Lichter Lecture Series, Craig Perry.

At 7 p.m. Thursday October 4, Dr. Sarah Imhoff will give the first presentation in this year's Jacob and Jennie L. Lichter Lecture Series in Judaic Studies, "Are Jewish Men Manly? A Story of American Masculinity." The other lectures in the series take place October 25 and November 11.

