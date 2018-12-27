'Lots Of Extras' Needed For Todd Haynes' 'Dry Run' Movie

"Lots of extras" are needed for Cincinnati's next movie production to be directed by Todd Haynes, a Golden Globes nominee for Cate Blanchett's Carol filmed here in 2014.

No stars have been announced for the film, although Variety reported in September that Dry Run producer Mark Ruffalo – the Oscar-nominated actor from Spotlight and The Kids Are All Right who plays the Hulk in Avengers movies – also could star.

Casting director D. Lynn Meyers posted on Facebook Dec. 22 that she "is excited to announce we're looking for lots of extras for an upcoming movie shooting in Cincinnati, OH! DRY RUN will be directed by our favorite returning director from CAROL, Todd Haynes… We're looking for all types and ages of people, so hopefully we'll see you on set!!"

Dry Run tells the story of Cincinnati attorney Robert Bilott, based on Nathaniel Rich's New York Times Magazine article, "The Lawyer Who Became DuPont's Worst Nightmare" published on Jan. 6, 2016.

Bilott, a partner with Taft Stettinius & Hollister, sued DuPont, and the court battle revealed DuPont's long history of chemical pollution. He was also interviewed for The Devil We Know documentary which premiered at the Sundance Film Festival last January.

Haynes spent two months in Cincinnati in 2014 filming Carol with Blanchett, Rooney Mara, Kyle Chandler and Sarah Paulson. In addition to his Golden Globes nomination, Haynes received best director awards for Carol from the New York Film Critics Circle Awards and the Boston Society of Film Critics Awards. He also was given a special honor at the Cannes Film Festival in 2015 for portraying "a love story between two women … with the respect and significance of any other mainstream cinematic romance."

After Carol, Haynes directed Wonderstruck last year starring Julianne Moore, Michelle Williams and Cory Michael Smith. Directing Dry Run is a departure for Haynes, who "has spent most of his career developing his own projects and rarely meets for open directing assignments like this one," Variety notes.

Ruffalo's credits include Foxcatcher, The Normal Heart, Now You See Me, Date Night and Shutter Island. He has six producer credits.

Meyers did not say when filming could start. Most casting calls for extras are made four to eight weeks before shooting for major films here in recent years.

"If you're interested in being an extra in DRY RUN, please submit to dryrunextras@gmail.com with: your name, contact info, clothing sizes, and two photos (one close on your face, one full body)," Meyers said.