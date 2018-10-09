Meet The Candidates Who Want To Lead Area's Largest Library System

There are two finalists in the running to be the next Public Library of Cincinnati and Hamilton County leader. Library trustees have a choice between two candidates with local familiarity.

Paula Brehm-Heeger is currently the interim director. Before taking that position she was chief strategy and technology officer, and the chief library experience officer. Brehm-Heeger has a bachelor's degree from UC, and masters' degrees from Indiana University and Northern Kentucky. According to a press release from the library, she's worked at libraries for 25 years, including stops in Kansas City, Missouri, and Indianapolis and Anderson, Indiana.

Jeffery Trzeciak is the director of the Newark, New Jersey, Public Library system and has 30 years experience in urban library systems. He was born in Cincinnati, and raised in Dayton. Trzeciak served as university librarian at schools in Ontario, Canada, and St. Louis. Earlier this year, he was honored with the New Jersey Association of Library Assistants' Director Recognition award.

Both candidates will be available to the public on Wednesday. There's a meet-and-greet scheduled at the Main Library's Tower Room from 12:30 to 2 p.m., and a another at the North Central branch in Colerain Township, from 7 to 8:30 p.m.

Library trustees will interview the finalists on Thursday, with a decision announced the week of October 22.

The previous director, Kim Fender, stepped down in May, after 30 years at the library. Nineteen of those were as director.

1:52 p.m. This story was corrected to clarify when a decision will come from trustees.