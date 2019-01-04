Related Program: 
New Year, New Problems For The Tri-State

By Dan Hurley 1 hour ago
    We look at the news affecting Greater Cincinnati and the Tri-state.
    Jim Nolan / WVXU

Several Cincinnati City Council members and the Cincinnati chapter of the NAACP call for the firing of two Cincinnati Police officers, one black and one white, for using the same racial slur.

The state's tax code, bail reform and legalized sports betting are just some of the issues Kentucky legislators will address during the 2019 General Assembly, which begins January 8. But Kentucky's pension system is likely to be the top priority. The state's public pension system faces a $37 billion shortfall.

And now that Marvin Lewis and the Bengals have parted ways, who will the team choose as its new head coach?

Joining Cincinnati Edition to discuss this week's top stories are Cincinnati Enquirer breaking news reporter Cameron Knight (@ckpj99); Associated Press Kentucky Statehouse Correspondent Adam Beam (@adambeam); political writer for the Lexington Herald-Leader, Daniel Desrochers (@drdesrochers); and Cincinnati Enquirer sports columnist Paul Daugherty (@EnquirerDoc).

Michael Monks brings a broad range of experience to WVXU-FM as the new host of Cincinnati Edition, Cincinnati Public Radio's weekday news and information talk show.