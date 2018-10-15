Related Program: 
Cincinnati Edition

Preview DesignBuildCincy 2018

By Dan Hurley 42 minutes ago
  • design build cincy
    Draw new ideas for your living or work space at this year's DesignBuildCincy design and architecture show.
    Courtesy DesignBuildCincy

The design and architecture show DesignBuildCincy takes place Saturday October 27 and Sunday October 28 in the Grand Ballroom of Music Hall.

The show is for professionals as well as anyone looking for ideas to add creativity, interest and function to their own living and work spaces. Furniture, accessories and design concepts from dozens of architects, woodworkers, remodelers, designers, ironworkers and other artisans will be on display.

In addition to the exhibits, DesignBuildCincy will host the Soapbox Cincinnati Speaker Series, free presentations by architects, designers, local fabricators and nationally known product designers during both days of the show.

Joining Cincinnati Edition to preview this year's DesginBuildCincy and to discuss the growing maker movement in Greater Cincinnati are Oakley Woodworks Owner Kevin Flaherty; Sediment Owner Branden Francis; and the Founder and Owner of DesignBuildCincy, Doug Hart.

Tune in to Cincinnati Edition October 15 at 1 p.m. to hear this segment. 

Tags: 
Design Build Cincy
Cincinnati Edition

Related Content

Author Sarah van Gelder Talks Cincinnati's "Revolution"

By Dan Hurley Oct 10, 2018
revolution where you live sarah van gelder
Courtesy Sarah van Gelder

In her book, The Revolution Where You Live: Stories from a 12,000 Mile Journey Through a New America, YES! Magazine Co-Founder and Columnist Sarah van Gelder brings to light the people and communities working to make a difference, who are putting in the time and effort to get things done.

Is Communal Living Making A Comeback?

By Dan Hurley Oct 8, 2018
mcgregor house
Courtesy McGregor House

On a recent Sunday night, The McGregor House in Mt. Auburn is having an open dinner with their housemates and guests from the nearby Brewster house. Both homes are intentional living communities, houses where multiple adults live together in a purposeful way.

3CDC Talks OTR Development, Including What's Happening With Alabama Fishbar

By Dan Hurley Oct 8, 2018
alabama fish bar
Albert Casare / Cincinnati Enquirer

Alabama Fishbar, a neighborhood anchor at the corner of Race and Liberty streets, will be the site for redevelopment in Over-the-Rhine.