Preview DesignBuildCincy 2018

The design and architecture show DesignBuildCincy takes place Saturday October 27 and Sunday October 28 in the Grand Ballroom of Music Hall.

The show is for professionals as well as anyone looking for ideas to add creativity, interest and function to their own living and work spaces. Furniture, accessories and design concepts from dozens of architects, woodworkers, remodelers, designers, ironworkers and other artisans will be on display.

In addition to the exhibits, DesignBuildCincy will host the Soapbox Cincinnati Speaker Series, free presentations by architects, designers, local fabricators and nationally known product designers during both days of the show.

Joining Cincinnati Edition to preview this year's DesginBuildCincy and to discuss the growing maker movement in Greater Cincinnati are Oakley Woodworks Owner Kevin Flaherty; Sediment Owner Branden Francis; and the Founder and Owner of DesignBuildCincy, Doug Hart.

Tune in to Cincinnati Edition October 15 at 1 p.m. to hear this segment.