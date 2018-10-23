Related Program: 
Start Hear: The 80/20 Rule, San Marcos Blankets and The Addiction Epidemic

This week on Start Hear:

  • Innovation For All: Far-reaching conversations about hard problems and big ideas at the intersection of innovation and society.
  • Unravel: A podcast with a focus on fashion history.
  • Failing Forward: Learn from successful people on how their failures launched them into success.

