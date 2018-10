This program is an encore broadcast of Swing with Bill Cartwright from October 18, 2014.

Bill's selected some musicians and vocalists you may not have heard for awhile. Like "Pompton Turnpike" by Charlie Barnett, "Who" by the Pied Pipers, and "I'll Get By" by Dick Haymes. There are also songs by his favorites you'll hear every week like Frank Sinatra, Ella Fitzgerald and Benny Goodman.