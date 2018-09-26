Union For Campaign Workers And Ohio Democratic Party Reach Tentative Contract Agreement

A new union representing campaign workers that had criticized the Ohio Democratic Party over pay and benefits has reached a tentative settlement.



Ohio Democratic Party Chairman David Pepper says, if the proposed agreement is ratified by the union representing campaign workers, his organization will be the first state party in the nation to finalize an organizers contract with the Campaign Worker’s Guild. The two parties have been in negotiations for a couple of months now. The union had been critical of the party in the past for not coming to an agreement over pay and working conditions sooner. Laura Riemers with the union says a vote is expected in the next few days but she says she cannot talk about any of the specifics in the agreement and will not comment on whether she expects it will be ratified.

