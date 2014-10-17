A Correction And Call For Your Questions About Ebola

AUDIE CORNISH, HOST:

Every new development in the Ebola story brings new questions. If there's something you're wondering about, let us know.

MELISSA BLOCK, HOST:

You can send us your questions through a form we've posted on Facebook and Twitter. We're in both places - @npratc. And now a quick correction. Yesterday, we aired a story about the cash-strapped Philadelphia public school system revoking its contract with the teachers union.

CORNISH: We reported that the district will no longer pay for teachers' health coverage.

BLOCK: That's not correct. What we should've said is that the district will use a new benefit system that requires teachers to begin contributing to their health insurance premiums.