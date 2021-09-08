Californians To Decide Fate Of Gavin Newsom In Closely Watched Special Election

Vice President Kamala Harris is in California Wednesday campaigning for Gov. Gavin Newsom, whose political fate will be decided Tuesday in a special election to recall him from office.

Republicans hope to replace Newsom with a conservative, but even Democratic voters in this deep blue state have voiced their dissatisfaction with the governor’s pandemic response and other issues.

Here & Now‘s Tonya Mosley speaks with Scott Shafer, senior editor for KQED, and Shawn Hubler, California correspondent for the New York Times.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

