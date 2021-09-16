U.S. Shares Submarine Technology With Australia In Rare Move To Counter China

President Biden announced Wednesday that the U.S. is sharing its nuclear-powered submarine technology with Australia.

The new partnership, which also includes the United Kingdom, is part of Biden’s focus on the threat from China.

Here & Now‘s Tonya Mosley speaks with Christopher Johnson, president and CEO of China Strategies Group, about what the new partnership means for China.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

