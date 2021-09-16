© 2021 Cincinnati Public Radio
U.S. Shares Submarine Technology With Australia In Rare Move To Counter China

Published September 16, 2021 at 1:06 PM EDT
An American and Australian flag hang from the Eisenhower Executive Office Building on the grounds of the White House Complex in Washington, Tuesday, Sept. 17, 2019, ahead of Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison's state visit. (Patrick Semansky/AP)
President Biden announced Wednesday that the U.S. is sharing its nuclear-powered submarine technology with Australia.

The new partnership, which also includes the United Kingdom, is part of Biden’s focus on the threat from China.

Here & Now‘s Tonya Mosley speaks with Christopher Johnson, president and CEO of China Strategies Group, about what the new partnership means for China.

