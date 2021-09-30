Wildfire Smoke Is Choking People From Sea To Shining Sea

Millions of Americans can’t escape the dangerous impacts of wildfire smoke. That’s one of the key findings of a new investigation from our California newsroom collaboration.

It doesn’t matter if you live in the West or try to move as far away as Philadelphia. The number of days cities across the country are facing air pollution from fires has gone up dramatically and often goes unnoticed.

Here & Now‘s Tonya Mosley speaks with Caleigh Wells, a reporter at KCRW in Los Angeles.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.