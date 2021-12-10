© 2021 Cincinnati Public Radio
purple_waveback6.png
Connecting You to a World of Ideas
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Our website is currently experiencing trouble and some stories may be slow to update or appear. We apologize for the inconvenience.

News brief: New York's Trump case, COVID surge, Michigan school shooting

By Noel King,
Steve Inskeep
Published December 10, 2021 at 5:07 AM EST

New York's attorney general wants to question ex-president Trump in a civil fraud case. U.S. Delta cases surge. A Michigan school district, its officials and some staff, are sued after a shooting.

Copyright 2021 NPR

Noel King
Noel King is a host of Morning Edition and Up First.
See stories by Noel King
Steve Inskeep
Steve Inskeep is a host of NPR's Morning Edition, as well as NPR's morning news podcast Up First.
See stories by Steve Inskeep