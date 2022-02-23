Books recommendations to check out for Black History (or any) Month
Here & Now‘s Lisa Mullins speaks with Traci Thomas, host and creator of the podcast “The Stacks,” about books that she wants you to know about this Black History Month and beyond.
Traci Thomas’s book recommendations for Black History Month
Fiction
- “Real Life” by Brandon Taylor
- “New People” by Danzy Senna
Nonfiction
- “Medical Apartheid” by Harriet A Washington
- “Breathe” by Imani Perry
- “No Ashes In The Fire” by Darnell Moore
- “Stakes Is High” by Mychal Denzel Smith
- “The Second” by Carol Anderson
- “Men We Reaped” by Jesmyn Ward
- “The Sum Of Us” by Heather McGhee
- “Thick” by Tressie Mcmillan Cottom
- “We Live For The We” by Dani Mcclain
Short stories & essays
- “The Office Of Historical Corrections” by Danielle Evans
- “Lot” by Bryan Washington
- “Black Futures” edited by Jenna Wortham and Kimberly Drew
Poetry
- “Black Girl Call Home” by Jasmine Mans
- “Felon” by Reginald Dwayne Betts
This article was originally published on WBUR.org.
