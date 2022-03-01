Attorney general race among those to watch in Tuesday's primary election in Texas

Voters in Texas are going to the polls Tuesday for the first primary election of the 2022 midterms. It’s also the first time they’re casting ballots in statewide races since Republicans enacted new voting restrictions.

What happens next in Texas could be a bellwether for what will likely be a busy election year around the country.

Here & Now‘s Anthony Brooks speaks with Bret Jaspers, a reporter at KERA in Dallas.

