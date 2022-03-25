Virginia Thomas urged pursuit of overturning 2020 election results, text messages show

In a series of texts, Virginia Thomas, conservative activist and wife of sitting Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, urged former White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows to pursue efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 election.

That’s according to copies of the text messages obtained by the Washington Post and CBS News. We hear from Emma Brown, investigative reporter with the Post.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.