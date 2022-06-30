Louisville judge blocks Kentucky abortion bans

A Louisville judge granted a restraining order blocking two Kentucky abortion bans.

Jefferson County Circuit Court Judge Mitch Perry issued the order Wednesday. It blocks enforcement of the “trigger law” that went into effect June 24 after the United States Supreme Court ruled to overturn Roe v. Wade as well as a separate six-week ban that was previously stopped in federal court.

Representatives for American Civil Liberties Union, ACLU of Kentucky, and Planned Parenthood Great Northwest, Hawai‘i, Alaska, Indiana, Kentucky responded to the ruling with in an emailed statement.

“We’re glad the court recognized the devastation happening in Kentucky and decided to block the commonwealth’s cruel abortion bans,” they said. “Despite this victory, we know this fight is far from over — especially with politicians like Attorney General Daniel Cameron doing everything they can to score political points at the expense of Kentuckians’ wellbeing.”

This is a developing story and will be updated.

