Disney's streaming success spells further problems for competitors

This week, The Walt Disney Company announced that its streaming service Disney+ added 14.4 million new subscribers in the recent quarter. This number was a clear leap ahead of expectations and comes at a time when competitors — chiefly Netflix — are experiencing the opposite.

Disney also beat expectations for its revenues and profits thanks to strong results in its theme parks division and used the news to announce a price increase for subscribers moving forward.

Here & Now‘s Jane Clayson talks with Roben Farzad, host of Public Radio’s “Full Disclosure,” about the implications of the varied fortunes of streaming giants.

