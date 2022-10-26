© 2022 Cincinnati Public Radio
Early voting has begun in parts of the Tri-State, and Election Day — Tuesday, Nov. 8 — is fast approaching. Click here for everything you need know to vote in Ohio, Kentucky or Indiana.

How 'Giant Robot' represents the Asian American alternative scene

Published October 26, 2022 at 12:52 PM EDT

The magazine “Giant Robot” is a cult classic for the Asian American alternative scene.

Starting in 1994, the magazine challenged the model minority myth of Asian identity and filled a gap in many alternative Asian American representations by showing Asians as they were — cool.

Eric Nakamura speaks to Here & Now‘s Deepa Fernandes about co-founding the magazine and what it became for Asian American culture. A documentary airing on Los Angeles’ KCET Wednesday, Oct. 26, explores the magazine’s history and impact.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.