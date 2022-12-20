Baltimore wants to remove its 'Highway to Nowhere' — but advocates remain skeptical

In West Baltimore, a mile of unfinished highway was built in the 1970s and displaced almost 1,000 homes and businesses. It’s now known as the “Highway to Nowhere.”

The city recently applied for federal funding to remove the highway, but community member and founder of Fight Blight Bmore Nneka N’namdi is skeptical of the city’s ability to justly and equitably manage the project. She joins us.

