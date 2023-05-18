The drawbacks of remote work for young staffers

A new study on remote work called the Power of Proximity indicates more experienced workers can be more productive remotely while newer workers may miss out on learning and feedback opportunities.

Here & Now‘s Scott Tong talks with one of the authors of the study, Emma Harrington, an assistant professor of economics at the University of Virginia.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.