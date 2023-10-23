© 2023 Cincinnati Public Radio
Indiana named a tech hub under federal CHIPS Act in 'major win for Hoosiers'

IPB News | By Brandon Smith
Published October 23, 2023 at 3:08 PM EDT
Governor Eric Holcomb and U.S. Secretary of State Anthony Blinken sit on a stage at a Purdue University event.
Ben Thorp
/
WBAA News
Gov. Eric Holcomb and U.S. Secretary of State Anthony Blinken participated in an event at Purdue University on Sept. 13, 2022 to tout the CHIPS and Science Act.

Indiana will be eligible for tens of millions of dollars in federal funding to help advance biotechnology development.

That’s because the state was named one of 31 regional tech hubs across the country under the federal CHIPS and Science Act.

U.S. Sen. Todd Young, who helped create the CHIPS Act, called Monday’s announcement a “major win for Hoosiers.”

The tech hub designation was awarded to Heartland BioWorks, an Indiana group led by the Applied Research Institute. Its partners include industry leaders such as Eli Lilly, Cook Medical and Roche; higher education institutions such as Purdue University, the University of Notre Dame, Ivy Tech Community College and Indiana University; economic development organizations, labor unions, and the cities of Fishers and Indianapolis.

The designation now makes Indiana eligible to compete for up to $75 million in grants later this year to help further develop medical and biotechnology.

Brandon is our Statehouse bureau chief. Contact him at bsmith@ipbs.org or follow him on Twitter at @brandonjsmith5.

Science and Technology Indiana
Brandon Smith
Brandon Smith has covered the Statehouse for Indiana Public Broadcasting for more than a decade, spanning three governors and a dozen legislative sessions. He's also the host of Indiana Week in Review, a weekly political and policy discussion program seen and heard across the state. He previously worked at KBIA in Columbia, Missouri and WSPY in Plano, Illinois. His first job in radio was in another state capitol - Jefferson City, Missouri - as a reporter for three stations around the Show-Me State.
