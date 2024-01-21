Top QB recruit Julian Sayin transferring from Alabama to Ohio State

Julian Sayin, the top-ranked quarterback in the 2024 recruiting class, is transferring from Alabama to Ohio State.

Sayin told ESPN about his decision Sunday. He had entered the transfer portal on Friday, becoming the 26th player and second signee to leave Alabama since coach Nick Saban announced his retirement earlier this month and Kalen DeBoer of Washington was hired to replace him.

“Incredibly excited to join the team here at Ohio State,” Sayin told ESPN. “I held this program in high regard throughout my entire recruiting process and am looking forward to learning from some of the most talented players and coaches in college football and contributing to our team’s success.”

Related: Ohio State's quarterback search and the impact of the transfer portal on college football

Sayin, who's from Carlsbad, California, enters a crowded quarterback room at Ohio State. Coach Ryan Day snagged Kansas State transfer Will Howard from the portal earlier this month. The Buckeyes also will have returnees Devin Brown and Lincoln Kienholz as well as Air Noland, who had been considered the gem of Ohio State’s 2024 recruiting class.

Ohio State has gained three players from Alabama this off season. On Friday, safety and national freshman of the year Caleb Downs announced he will play for the Buckeyes. Earlier this month, center Seth McLaughlin transfer to Ohio State.

The Buckeyes also brought in Mississippi running back Quinshon Judkins as a transfer earlier this month and bring back wide receiver Emeka Egbuka and running back TreVeyon Henderson, who both decided to return to school instead of entering the NFL draft.