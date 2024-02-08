Lawmakers begin to explore social media restrictions for children

Indiana lawmakers are beginning to explore ways to better protect children who use social media.

Legislation got an initial hearing this session but won’t advance further, as its author said he’s getting the conversation started.

Sen. Spencer Deery (R-West Lafayette) said the challenge is finding a way to protect kids from the “harms” of social media that’s both effective and constitutional.

“You need to give parents more control over some of the more harmful elements of social media,” Deery said.

Some of the proposals in Deery’s bill, SB 201: require social media providers to get written consent from a parent or guardian before creating an account for anyone under 18; give parents and guardians more control over features on their child’s account, including how long they can access it; and limit direct messages that can be sent to a child.

READ MORE: Senate passes slate of education bills on chronic absenteeism, mental health, internet safety

Join the conversation and sign up for the Indiana Two-Way. Text "Indiana" to 765-275-1120. Your comments and questions in response to our weekly text help us find the answers you need on statewide issues, including our project Civically, Indiana and our 2024 legislative bill tracker.

But Edward Longe from the right-leaning James Madison Institute said the focus shouldn’t be on prohibition, but on education — for both parents and kids.

“Put simply, there is no age restriction to the First Amendment,” Longe said.

Deery said he hopes to move legislation next session.

Brandon is our Statehouse bureau chief. Contact him at bsmith@ipbs.org or follow him on Twitter at @brandonjsmith5.