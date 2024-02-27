Local communities could not sue gun industry, even for illegal acts, under Senate-approved bill

Local communities in Indiana won’t be allowed to sue the gun industry — even for illegal actions — under legislation approved by the Senate Tuesday.

HB 1235 is aimed at ending a lawsuit by the city of Gary against gun manufacturers and sellers that dates back to 1999.

Sen. Aaron Freeman (R-Indianapolis), the bill’s sponsor, said the issue is simple.

“It’s a 25-year-old situation,” Freeman said. “There’s other municipalities that could do this and I think only the state of Indiana should.

Under the bill, the Indiana attorney general is the only government authority that could bring lawsuits against the gun industry. Current Attorney General Todd Rokita has said he’ll never do so.

Sen. Greg Taylor (D-Indianapolis) pleaded with his colleagues not to take away local communities’ right to protect their citizens.

“We are choosing an industry over our people,” Taylor said.

The Senate passed the bill 33 to 15. It now heads back to the House, which can vote to send it on to the governor or take the bill to conference committee for further work.

