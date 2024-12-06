To fill Indiana's 1,400 open teaching jobs, IU debuts new apprenticeship program

A new teacher apprenticeship program lead by Indiana University could help schools that are struggling to fill open positions. The statewide program allows students to work in school districts while obtaining a bachelor’s degree in education at Indiana University campuses.

IU officials said the new program will help students gain practical experience before earning their teaching licenses in elementary, special or secondary education. That hands-on experience will complement classroom instruction and coursework.

“The Registered Apprenticeship Program reflects Indiana University’s dedication to innovative solutions to educator shortages and equitable education,” said Leah Nellis, IU assistant vice president for school partnerships, in a press release. “As a group sponsor, we can partner with campuses and school districts across the state to offer apprentice teachers paid employment and mentorship while they earn their degrees and teaching licenses.”

Apprentice pay will increase with time and experience. Schools will also have the option to offer their apprentices higher wages.

One of the program’s main goals is to develop and retain local educators who will stay in their communities long-term. As of Friday afternoon, there were more than 1,400 open teaching positions across the state.

Claire Berger, regional director of the Office of Work-Based Learning and Apprenticeship at the Indiana Department of Workforce Development, said the paid apprenticeship model could also create opportunities for people who are interested in earning a teaching degree but concerned about the financial impact.

“The IU Office of School Partnerships’ registered K-12 educator apprenticeship is a thoughtful and innovative example of how registered apprenticeship can build true local talent pipelines,” Berger said. “Plus, this program offers the possibility of a career in education to folks who might not have thought it possible.”

