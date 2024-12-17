More drones reported flying near Wright-Patterson

Small drones were spotted near and over parts of Wright-Patterson Air Force Base on Monday and Tuesday.

These sightings come after drones were seen there on Friday, shutting down the airspace over the base for about four hours, and several reports of unmanned aircraft across the East Coast.

The latest sightings were in the vicinity of and over Area A and Area B at Wright-Patt during the late evening of Monday, Dec. 16, and early morning of Tuesday, Dec. 17.

Base leaders said in a statement that they determined that none of the incursions affected base residents, facilities or assets.

The Wright-Patt airspace also wasn't affected.

The number of drones has fluctuated, according to the base, and they have ranged in sizes and configurations.

"Our units continue to monitor the airspace and are working with local law enforcement authorities and mission partners to ensure the safety of base personnel, facilities and assets," the statement says.

Anyone who sees anything suspicious to contact local police or security forces.

NPR has reported that drones have been seen flying at night in multiple East Coast locations, starting in New Jersey starting in November. Since then they've been reported at many sensitive locations such as public utility sites, train stations, police departments and military bases.