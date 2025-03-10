GOP leader rebuffs fully funding school meals statewide in Ohio budget

Although advocates are lobbying Ohio lawmakers to fund free meals for K-12 students in the biennial state budget, one key legislative leader has already dismissed the idea.

House Speaker Matt Huffman (R-Lima) said Wednesday too many Ohio parents can and should pay for their child’s breakfast and lunch, which is why he won’t justify further state subsidy of a universal program. Some parents, Huffman said, don’t want their children to eat what’s provided at school.

“There’s a huge amount of waste in this program. I’ve been through this through the years with schools, like, ‘Do we have to give them the green beans if they’re not going to eat the green beans?’ And the answer is yes and that’s a bad idea,” Huffman said.

Lawmakers across the aisle, as well as some in Huffman’s own caucus, disagree on the matter. Democrats pushed for universal funding in the prior budget, House Minority Leader Rep. Allison Russo (D-Upper Arlington) said.

“Anything that we can do to address that issue in our schools and ensure that our students are well-fed, have nutritious meals while they're at school is beneficial for all students,” Russo said Wednesday.

Universal breakfast and lunch statewide would cost $300 million a year, according to Hunger Free Schools Ohio, a coalition advocating on the issue. Education is poised to get $23.4 billion under DeWine’s biennial budget—putting that price tag at about 2.5% of state education funds if it were to be fit in. Breakfast alone rings in at $50 million a year.

An earlier analysis by the Legislative Service Commission of the education portion of the budget shows even with the present funding formula included, there are actually cuts to traditional K-12 public schools, but almost $500 million more for vouchers and charter schools.

Dozens of high school students with red “Hungry Kids Can’t Learn” shirts descended on the Ohio Statehouse to make the case last week. Some testified before the House Education committee, which fielded hours worth of testimony on the broader budget.

Gov. Mike DeWine must sign Ohio’s budget before July 1, the first day of the 2026-2027 fiscal year. The House is likely to send its version to the Senate sometime next month.