New law opens opportunities for qualified foster, emancipated youth access to bank accounts

Gov. Mike Braun signed House Enrolled Act 1441 to grant qualified foster youth and emancipated minors the ability to open a bank account without parental consent.

Before this law, anyone younger than 18 needed an adult to co-sign on bank accounts. Some financial institutions require parents or guardians, others are more flexible.

Rep. Chris Campbell (D-West Lafayette) is the bill’s author. Campbell said the issue was brought to her by a foster youth. She said told her about an experience where a foster parent or biological parent accessed funds from a youth’s bank account without their consent.

Under this law, the foster youth must receive consent from a juvenile court judge to open an account. The qualified youth would also be responsible for all bank-related costs and accrued penalties associated with their account.

Timoria is our labor and employment reporter. Contact her at tcunningham@wfyi.org.