Indiana halts Digital Opportunity Grants after Trump administration orders suspension

Indiana is halting its Digital Opportunity Grant program after it said the Trump administration told it to suspend the grant.

Indiana received $15 million last year to implement its plan for digital equity.

The kinds of projects the federal grant program was designed to support included online accessibility and affordable broadband access; online access to health and mental wellness services; digital literacy and skills training; and device distribution to underserved communities.

Indiana opened applications for the grant program less than two weeks ago. Local governments, schools, workforce development organizations and nonprofits were all invited to apply.

But now, the state is suspending that application period “until further notice.” The Indiana Broadband Office said it has no further information after the federal government told it to halt the program.

This comes as the Trump administration has tried to freeze billions in federal funding since the president took office in January.

Brandon is our Statehouse bureau chief. Contact him at bsmith@ipbs.org or follow him on Twitter at @brandonjsmith5.