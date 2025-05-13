Scam emails that seem to come from Indiana government linked to hack of former vendor

Anyone signed up to receive emails and notices from Indiana state agencies and offices was sent phishing scam emails overnight after the state said the private company that used to manage the email subscription services was hacked.

The emails appear to come from dozens of state agencies and offices, including the Indiana Department of Revenue, State Comptroller and Department of Transportation.

There were a few different versions, but all of them falsely informed recipients that they had an outstanding TxTag balance, with a link in the email to pay the purported bill. TxTag is a toll system in Texas.

The Indiana Office of Technology said the scam emails are linked to a private vendor whose contract with the state ended last year, but apparently did not remove the state’s account from its system.

The state said there is no evidence of malware if anyone clicked on the link in the scam emails. But if anyone put in credit card or payment information, they will need to contact their bank or credit card company, halt the payments and replace their credit card.

