/ A B-2 bomber arrives at Whiteman Air Force Base Mo., Sunday, June 22, 2025. (David Smith/AP)

Israel is continuing its bombing campaign against Iran after the U.S. bombed three key Iranian nuclear sites over the weekend. Iran has promised a decisive response.

Here & Now‘s Peter O’Dowd speaks with Ellie Geranmayeh, deputy program director and senior policy fellow at the Middle East & North Africa program at the European Council on Foreign Relations.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

