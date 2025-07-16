Young's Jersey Dairy CEO to retire

Young's Jersey Dairy will have a new CEO in November. This comes after the longtime CEO Dan Young has chosen to retire and spend more time with his wife of 49 years, Cathy.

“This is an essential next step for the ongoing success of our family business, and one that has been in the works for several years,” said Dan Young.

Young's Dairy is popular tourist attractions in the Dayton region, often cited as one of the top-visited sites in the area.

John Young will take over as CEO in the fall, making him the fourth-generation leader of the Young family business. He currently serves as the Chief Imagination Officer, Internet and Otherwise, also referred to as C-I-E-I-O.

“Leading Young's for the past 48 years has been the privilege of my lifetime. We've grown from a small farm selling ice cream and sandwiches to what we are today: a place where families come to create memories together," Dan said. "Our family board has been preparing for this transition for four years, and I'm incredibly proud that John will be taking Young's into its next chapter."

Seven family members make up the Young's Jersey Dairy Board of Directors. Most members currently work in the family business and voted in the spring to appoint John as the next CEO.

“John embodies the spirit and values of Young’s Jersey Dairy,” said Dan. “He understands the role of Young’s in the community. I am confident that he will continue to put guest service first and bring innovative ideas that create fun for our customers.”

John has been involved in the business since he was a teenager in a number of jobs including ice cream dipping and waiting tables. Over the last few years, he has directed marketing efforts, technology upgrades and managed the opening of Cowtherine's Carousel.

"I feel truly honored by the confidence our family board and leadership have placed in me. I'm excited to continue our tradition of creating fun for our customers, building on the legacy of our family and driving innovation that benefits our community," said John Young in a public announcement.

John's duties at Young's will include directing management, oversight of daily operations and execution of the company's strategic plan. He plans to maintain his farm-fun acronym of C-I-E-I-O but will change his official title to Chief Ice Cream, Entertainment and Inspiration Officer.

Young's Jersey Dairy is planning a send-off for Dan as he transitions to an advisory role in the fall and will announce details on the company's social media and website closer to the celebration.