What to do with your online life, after death

You might be gone, but your digital life lives on.

The average American adult has about 150 online accounts, and many have more. These include social media, streaming services, blogs, shopping sites, brokerage and investment accounts and more.

But most people don’t take steps to close, protect or transfer those accounts in the event of their death, resulting not only in legal headaches for heirs, but also hacking and identity theft. It can also prevent family members from accessing important photos, documents and finances.

Host Robin Young talks to New York Times tech reporter J.D. Biersdorfer about the steps needed to secure your online legacy.

