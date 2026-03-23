Firefighters still at Fuyao after large blaze started Sunday at Moraine plant

A fire at the Fuyao Glass America plant is still being worked on by first responders.

The fire started Sunday evening around 8:30 p.m. at the factory, which is one of the largest employers in the Dayton area. The Chinese-owned factory makes around 30% of all automative glass in the U.S.

The city of Moraine said in a statement released late Monday morning that fire crews remained on the scene, and that no injuries have been reported.

People are being asked to avoid the area. The city advised drivers to follow posted detours around the plant and

The city said it will share more details as they are confirmed.

Fuyao's plant in Moraine made national news when it first opened, bringing back to life a former GM factory. It was featured in the Oscar-winning documentary "American Factory."