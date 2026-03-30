Spring Break, not government shutdown, leads to waits at Indianapolis Airport

Long wait times are reported nationwide for passengers getting through airport security, but the Indianapolis International Airport said customers have only faced moderate wait times.

Indianapolis airport officials said visitors can expect a slight increase in wait times, but that has more to do with Spring Break travel than with the ongoing government shutdown. The NCAA Final Four tournament may also impact travelers.

The airport says the busiest days for passenger travel are anticipated to be weekends through April 13.

TSA agents have gone without pay as the partial government shutdown continues. A local union representative reported a half dozen agents quit earlier this month.

According to an Indianapolis Airport press release, it has seen 4-8% of staff call off compared with roughly 10% nationally.

“The Indianapolis Airport Authority remains in close communication with its TSA partners and continues to offer support as needed to ensure travelers have a smooth and pleasant experience at IND,” a spokesperson said.

President Trump signed a memo last week calling for TSA agents to be paid. Agents reportedly received some money Monday.

ICE enforcement agents have also been deployed at some airports across the country to help with long lines. Indianapolis airport officials say no ICE agents have been assigned to work there.

Contact Government Reporter Benjamin Thorp at bthorp@wfyi.org