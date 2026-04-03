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TSA paychecks are back. For the Coast Guard, not yet

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published April 3, 2026 at 11:56 AM EDT

Transportation Security Administration workers have started receiving back pay. However, tens of thousands of other Department of Homeland Security employees are still going without.

Some civilian Coast Guard workers haven’t been paid in more than six weeks.

Here & Now‘s Scott Tong talks with Donnie Brzuska, a communications officer with Coast Guard Mutual Assistance, which has fielded hundreds of requests for help.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

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Here & Now Newsroom