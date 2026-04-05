South Carolina and UCLA fight to become the new women's college basketball champion

AYESHA RASCOE, HOST:

In Phoenix this afternoon, there will be a new college champion in women's basketball. The women of South Carolina are trying to win their fourth title in the last 10 seasons. Facing them, UCLA. The Bruins have won the most men's titles in NCAA history, 11, but have not won a women's national championship since 1978. Steve Futterman reports.

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STEVE FUTTERMAN, BYLINE: For the past decade, South Carolina has been challenging the undisputed power in women's college basketball, the University of Connecticut. The UConn women's squad has won 12 titles since 1995, but since 2017, it's South Carolina that's won the most, three to UConn's one. On Friday, the two schools went head-to-head for a spot in today's contest. Carolina won a hard-fought game, and at the end, the intensity of the rivalry went on full display.

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UNIDENTIFIED SPORTSCASTER: Now Dawn and Geno getting into it a little bit on the sideline.

FUTTERMAN: UConn head coach Geno Auriemma and South Carolina's Dawn Staley got into a nasty verbal spat as they met at center court with one-tenth of a second left.

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UNIDENTIFIED SPORTSCASTER: And Dawn and Geno, that's part of what makes this rivalry such a compelling one.

FUTTERMAN: Auriemma said he was upset because Staley had not shaken his hand before the game. Yesterday, he issued a written apology to the South Carolina staff and team but never mentioned Staley by name. Staley on Sunday strongly hinted she will eventually comment.

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DAWN STALEY: Right, I grew up in the projects of North Philly, right? Philly 215267 - right? - area code. So nothing, nothing, can derail us or me from staying with the task at hand. There are a lot of distractions. I'm choosing to stick to the task at hand. At some point, everything's going to be addressed. But today, this weekend won't be one of them.

FUTTERMAN: The task at hand today is UCLA, a team that's lost just once the entire season. The Bruins' success revolves around its great 6-foot-7 center, Lauren Betts. When she's on target, she can dominate the game. Her UCLA teammate, Gabriela Jaquez.

GABRIELA JAQUEZ: I told her, actually, I think when we played Duke, I was like, Lauren, like, sometimes I just watch you, and I'm so amazed. I'm literally on the court with her, but I'm still amazed at what she can do and the way that she can defend and the way that she can score, the way she can rebound, the way she can pass. I mean, she does it all.

FUTTERMAN: The South Carolina players know success or failure today could come down to how well they contain Betts. Joyce Edwards will be one of those trying to do that. She says everyone accepts that Betts is going to score. It's a question of how many points.

JOYCE EDWARDS: She's a great player, obviously, an All-American. She has the size. She's 6'7". She can dominate the pen (ph) on both ends of the floor. We're just going to try our best to minimize her impact.

FUTTERMAN: South Carolina's most impactful player is widely thought to be senior guard Raven Johnson. She says she's ready for today's game.

RAVEN JOHNSON: I'm just out here to play basketball, honestly. I don't think about anything else. I just want to win. That's really all I think about. And whatever comes with it comes with it. The good, the bad, I'll take it.

FUTTERMAN: Last year, both UCLA and South Carolina made it to the Final Four, and both were eliminated by UConn - UCLA in the semis, South Carolina in the final. Today, one of them is going to succeed UConn as national champion. For NPR News, I'm Steve Futterman in Phoenix. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

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