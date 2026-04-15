Protest organizers criticize Ohio State after university police arrest student and staff member

Ohio State University says the two people arrested at a Tuesday evening protest against a campus event featuring Israeli soldiers were a staff member and student.

The university hasn't identified either person as of Wednesday afternoon. Protest organizers are criticizing the university for allowing the event to take place while cracking down on its critics.

Ohio State police charged the two people with criminal trespassing for protesting outside the Ohio Union event called "Triggered, the Ceaseless Tour," which was organized by Students Supporting Israel at OSU. Police claim the demonstration was disruptive and participants were warned to quiet down.

Ohio State law student Lindsey Didier, said the group of about two dozen people were reading aloud the names of children killed by Israeli soldiers. She called the soldiers war criminals and said the university's actions are unacceptable.

"The way that (OSU officials) behave, arresting us and punishing us and sort of putting fear into (us), if you show up, you could get arrested, and that's a real risk," Didier said. "It kind of chills the rights of our speakers."

Didier and other participants dispute Ohio State's claim that they were disruptive. She said no protesters entered the room where the event occurred.

Ohio State has a history of arresting protesters at events critical of Israel. In 2024, Ohio State police officers arrested three dozen people after a protest on the South Oval was broken up by police for violating "space rules."

The university cited those same rules, which broadly regulate and restrict how the public can use university spaces. Protests have run afoul of these rules in the past by setting up tents and using loudspeakers.

Didier said the group gave enough space in the student union lobby for people to pass by. She said Ohio State police officers and university student life officials often changed the goal posts and kept telling organizers different orders.

Ohio State Women's, Gender and Sexuality Studies professor Shannon Winnebst said the group wasn't chanting, but did respond with "we remember" when each name was read. She said the group wasn't nearly as loud as another event that was happening in the Ohio Union lobby at the same time.

"The idea that we were being disruptive is comical. We were not being that loud, nor were there that many people talking. And at one point, they would bring the number down. You can't, no more than six can speak at the same time. No more than four can speak the same, no more than two can speak at the time," Winnebst said.

Students Supporting Israel posted a statement on Instagram where the organization said the tour was meant to give students the opportunity to hear "firsthand perspectives from those who have defended the Jewish state and the diverse people who call it home."

"The Ohio State University should remain a place where students can engage with those perspectives directly, even in the presence of disagreement. If the topic of Israel was as simple as protesters claim, those arguments alone would have been enough to prevent the event from happening," the statement said.

The statement also said those who disagree are welcome to contribute to the conversation by hosting their own speakers.

"Peaceful protest has a place on campus. Disruption that prevents others from listening does not. Students should be free to attend, hear and think for themselves," the statement said.

Didier said everyone deserves a right to free speech, including the pro-Israel group, but she struggles with the university allowing an event like this.

Ohio State had to approve the use of the space for the event to take place.

"I think it's unacceptable that OSU is allowing, you know, hosting war criminals at our college. And frankly, we wanted to make sure that students know and other people know that that isn't a thing that we, the university, should be doing," Didier said.

Didier called the title of the event disrespectful and said the university should reconsider putting its signature on a provocative event like this that allows soldiers in a war many believe escalated into a genocide to speak on campus.

Israel's conflict in the Middle East is ongoing. Israel expanded the conflict by striking Lebanon and joining the U.S. in striking Iran. Many United Nations organizations and humanitarian groups have called Israel's actions in Gaza a genocide. Strikes on Gaza have killed tens of thousands of civilians since the Oct. 7, 2023 attack on Israel by Hamas.