The Republican primary for Senate District 38 is Indiana's most volatile race. Here's why

Republican voters in Indiana Senate District 38 will decide May 5 whether to return Sen. Greg Goode to the state Senate or replace him with one of two primary challengers — in what has become the most closely watched test in Indiana of whether a Republican incumbent can survive defying President Donald Trump.

Goode, a first-term Republican from Terre Haute, was among the Indiana lawmakers who voted in December to kill Trump's push for the state to redraw its congressional map mid-decade to favor Republicans. In March, Trump endorsed Brenda Wilson, a Vigo County Council member challenging Goode in the primary. Wilson has also been endorsed by Gov. Mike Braun.

The district covers Vigo and Clay counties and part of Sullivan County. Democrat Kacey Blundell is running unopposed for her party's nomination.

A second Republican candidate, Alexandra Wilson — not related to Brenda Wilson — is also on the ballot. Her candidacy has drawn a legal challenge from James Bopp, a longtime conservative attorney, who has called her a "phony" candidate.

Others have worried that Alexandra’s candidacy is an effort to confuse voters because of her shared last name with Brenda Wilson.

On social media, Alexandra Wilson has denied those allegations.

Wilson faced White House pressure to drop out of the race as well as legal questions over whether a 2010 criminal charge would keep her off the ballot. The Indiana Election Commission deadlocked twice over the question. A judge approved her to appear on the May ballot less than a month before election day.

Indiana state senators serve four-year terms and write and vote on state legislation in the General Assembly.

WFYI contacted each campaign to ask why the candidate is running and what their priorities are. For candidates who did not respond, information was gathered from their campaign websites and social media. Candidate statements have been lightly edited for length and clarity.

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Kacey Blundell

Party: Democrat

Occupation: Community Corrections

Age: 37

Website: Facebook

Campaign message: Blundell said affordability is a main message for her campaign. “Adequately represent my district. Fight for affordability and accessibility of basic necessities: health care, food, housing. All of it is astronomically unaffordable at the moment, and someone has got to bring in change.”

Top priorities: Blundell said she is running for the opportunity to bring new perspectives. “Indiana deserves a change. The same party has been in absolute control for twenty years, and people are tired and ready for a change.” In social media posts, Blundell has also expressed her opposition to proposed toll roads along I-70.

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Greg Goode (incumbent)

Party: Republican

Occupation: Previously served as state director for U.S. Senator Todd Young

Website: Facebook

Campaign message: In posts on social media, Goode has repeatedly mentioned his support for Indiana's rural communities. He’s also mentioned efforts to campaign against him from “forces outside the state of Indiana.” Goode said he will work hard for the district as a “common sense” conservative.

Top priorities: On social media, Goode highlighted endorsements from Indiana Right to Life, the Indiana Chamber of Commerce, and the Indiana Farm Bureau. He’s also mentioned efforts to address utility costs, property tax relief, and protecting soil and water. Goode said he wants to make sure “Indianapolis is paying attention to our rural heartland.”

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Alexandra Wilson

Party: Republican

Occupation: Wilson describes herself as a “network engineer” on Facebook.

Website: Facebook

Campaign message: Many of Alexandra Wilson’s Facebook posts discuss the issues with her candidacy and her fight to appear on the ballot. Wilson rejected the idea that her candidacy was a “dirty trick” to take votes from Brenda Wilson. She said she’s rejected calls from the White House to drop out of the race. Wilson said her family has shaped the things she cares about, “providing for my family, buying groceries, paying utility bills and keeping a roof over my family's head. I have seen a lot of decisions come through that truly seem to be out of touch with the reality of most people's day to day struggles within the district.”

Top priorities: On her social media page, Alexandra Wilson said she is not a politician. Her priorities include having “your back at every level,” fiscal responsibility, community, and support for police and farmers.

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Brenda Wilson

Party: Republican

Occupation: Vigo County Council

Website: brendawilsonin.com

Campaign message: On her website, Wilson said residents need fighters, not career politicians. “Too many politicians in Indianapolis have lost touch. It’s time we have leaders who actually represent our conservative values.” Wilson said that working on a family farm has taught her the importance of hard work and respect for property rights. “As a wife, mother, grandmother, and farmer, she knows what Hoosier families are up against.”

Top priorities: Wilson said as a city councilor, she has helped hold officials accountable, control spending, and protect taxpayers. She said she will “take my same message and voting record to the Statehouse, looking to cut taxes and make government more responsible at every level.”

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Contact Government Reporter Benjamin Thorp at bthorp@wfyi.org