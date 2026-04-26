The Longest Table Akron put food, community and connection on the menu

Overcast skies didn’t stop about 100 Akron residents from gathering at Lock 3 Saturday, where a community potluck turned a stretch of downtown into a shared dining table.

The Longest Table Akron was about food, connection and bridging divides.

The potluck which started in New York City in 2022 is designed to bring together neighbors who might not otherwise meet over a shared meal.

Spirit of the city

The smell of fried food filled the air as dishes ranging from wings and sandwiches to homemade desserts were passed up and down the tables. Local businesses also pitched-in including Good Company Akron which donated more than 600 wings.

J. Nungesser / Ideastream Public Media Head chef Tommy Kettel of Akron's Good Company restaurant served attendees 600 wings with 200 more on standby back at his restaurant nearby on Maple Street. He said events like this that bring people together are what it means to be Akron.



Head chef Tommy Kettel said events like this reflect the spirit of the city.

"These events are not only super important to Good Company," said Kettel. "But to be in Akron and doing these community events is just kind of what it means to be Akron."

Strengthening civic connections

The event organized by Civic Saturday Akron also aimed to address food insecurity while strengthening civic connections. Co-founder Kate Tucker said the city’s resilience shows up in moments like this.

J. Nungesser / Ideastream Public Media Veronica Whitfield of Akron (left) looking over at friends and strangers enjoying the meal in front of them. She said her friend brought her out today. Whitfield said sharing food is one of the best ways to show togetherness.

"Akron is not unfamiliar with adversity but we're also a really resilient town," said Tucker. "We have a history of innovation and I think it comes across in the ways that people are gathering in spite of the challenges."

Community organizations like the Akron-Canton Foodbank were also on hand offering resources alongside the meal.

A chance to connect

For many attendees, the biggest takeaway wasn’t just the food but a chance to connect. Juliet Shreve of Akron’s Highland Square neighborhood shared fresh-cut cantaloupe with both friends and strangers. She said finding connection was the point.

J. Nungesser / Ideastream Public Media Stan Rittgers of Stow sat down with his family and newly-met friends for a meal at Longest Table Akron. He said coming here was important to him because he got to see a grass roots cross-section of people coming together not only to eat, but shed a light on divides in the community.

"Just everybody being friendly," said Shreve. "That's the whole key, showing love, friendliness, because we need more of that."

Vanessa Drone also of Akron said she met neighbors she didn’t even realize lived nearby.

"I've met these folks. They live in my neighborhood," said Drone. "I didn't know that before (and) I even learned some history about my neighborhood from my neighbors."

J. Nungesser / Ideastream Public Media Taylor Clapp, originally from Wilmington, Ohio but an Akron resident since 2017 brought a homemade three-layer sheet carrot cake to share with friends and strangers alike. She said the potluck gave her joy to see everybody out.

Organizers said support from local businesses and groups — including People Feeding People, Summit Artspace, and Akron Honey — helped make the event possible. They hope the Longest Table will become a lasting tradition - using food to bring people together, one plate at a time.

