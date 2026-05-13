The Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool is now at the center of a culture war

Crews are still working on President Trump’s controversial renovation of the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool, coating the basin in what he calls “American flag blue.”

Trump says it modernizes an aging landmark ahead of America’s 250th birthday. Critics say it changes the meaning and character of one of the nation’s most important public spaces.

Here & Now‘s Robin Young speaks with architectural historian Neil Flanagan.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

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