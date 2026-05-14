Courts rebuke Trump administration on immigration

Here & Now‘s Peter O’Dowd speaks with Politico senior legal affairs reporter Kyle Cheney about his deep dive into how the Trump administration’s mass detention strategy has fared in court. He finds that the White House has only won about 10% of cases, but critics believe the administration’s real goal is to wear down immigrants who don’t want to risk sitting in a detention facility for months.

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